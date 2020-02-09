Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,341 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

