Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,701 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

