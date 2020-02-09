Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 360 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $333.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $335.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

