Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,868 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

