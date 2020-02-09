Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,864 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

