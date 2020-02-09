Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,663,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

