Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.19 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

