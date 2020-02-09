Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

NYSE ABBV opened at $92.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

