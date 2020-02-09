Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.