Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.