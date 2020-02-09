Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $315.23 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.