Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

