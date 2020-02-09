Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $69.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.