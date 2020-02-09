Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,592 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 434,093 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

