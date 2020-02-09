Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $3,325,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $6,864,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Boeing by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $336.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.75. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

