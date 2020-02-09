Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 424,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $2,270,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.