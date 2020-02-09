Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.95 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

