Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

In related news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

