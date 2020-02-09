Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.