Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

