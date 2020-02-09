Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,492 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.