Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $205.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average is $186.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

