Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Cortex has a total market cap of $27.10 million and $9.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DEx.top, Bithumb, UEX, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, OKEx, CoinBene, BitForex, DragonEX, CoinEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

