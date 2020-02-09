Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Cosan has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cosan by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 791,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 219,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 55,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

