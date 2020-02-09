CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $638.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $666.49 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $393.31 and a 1 year high of $699.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $636.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.04.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

