CoTrader 1-Day Volume Tops $35,698.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $425,549.00 and approximately $35,698.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.71 or 0.05813776 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00040056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003133 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.