Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cott by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cott by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cott by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cott by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter.

COT opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. Cott has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

