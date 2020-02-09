Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Coty has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.