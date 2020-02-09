Counterparty (XCP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,339.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00017719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $1,339.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,106.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.30 or 0.04448659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00750560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,388 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

