Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,752 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.77% of Covetrus worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,821. Covetrus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.