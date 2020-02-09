Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $125.48. 842,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,684. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

