CPChain (CPC) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $99,979.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

