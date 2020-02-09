Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inovalon by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inovalon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inovalon by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INOV. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

