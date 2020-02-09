Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $788,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $18.93 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

