Creative Planning Buys 10,009 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Veritex worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,697. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

