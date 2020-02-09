Creative Planning Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 294,359 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 931,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

