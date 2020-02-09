Creative Planning Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

