Creative Planning Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 949,214 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 377,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

