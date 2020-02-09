Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.23 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.