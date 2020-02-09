Creative Planning Sells 326 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 500,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $314.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.74. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

