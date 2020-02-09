Creative Planning Sells 3,491 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

CCL opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

