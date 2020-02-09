CREDIT Achieves Market Cap of $184,310.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $184,310.00 and $35,099.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046213 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.