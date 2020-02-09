Credits Market Capitalization Tops $9.46 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges including LBank, WazirX, IDEX and COSS. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $180,966.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Tidex, LBank, WazirX, COSS, Kucoin, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.