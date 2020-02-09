Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,661. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.