Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.23% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $52.32 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,760. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.