CROAT (CROAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $76,200.00 and $88.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,403,118 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

