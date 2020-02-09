CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,078 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,042. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

