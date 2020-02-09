Crown (CRW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,829.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Crown has a market cap of $1.58 million and $3,829.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,074.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.04411213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00750542 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,028,573 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

