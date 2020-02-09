Crown (CRW) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.55 or 0.04446526 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,025,367 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.