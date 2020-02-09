Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $906,111.00 and approximately $5,943.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026872 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00329936 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000596 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,590,789 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,566 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

